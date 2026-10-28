Brother dies in road accident, Allahabad High Court allows sister’s Rs 5 lakh insurance plea

The Allahabad High Court has held that an unmarried sister cannot be denied personal accidental death benefit under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Sarvahit Bima Yojana merely because she is not specifically included in the list of covered family members.

A division bench of Justices Garima Prashad and Prakash Padia quashed the Oriental Insurance Company Limited’s decision to reject the claim of a woman whose brother died in a road accident in 2019 and directed the insurer to pay her Rs 5 lakh.

“…an unmarried sister is not disqualified from receiving the personal accident death benefit merely because she is not separately listed as a covered family member. Where the deceased was an insured head or breadwinner and the claimant is entitled as nominee or legal heir, payment is governed by the provision expressly applicable to that recipient,” the order dated October 26 read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Court grants relief

The woman’s brother had died in a road accident. According to the petitioner, her brother cultivated the family agricultural land and was the head and breadwinner of the household. The petitioner said that she was unmarried and dependent upon him.

After his death, the petitioner submitted a claim for the insured amount, but the insurance company rejected her claim on the ground that the memorandum of understanding did not include a sister in the definition of family.

The claim was thereafter placed before the district committee, Basti. The committee considered the report of the sub-divisional magistrate, Harraiya, which recorded that the deceased was the head of the family and directed the insurance company to accept the claim and ensure payment. The insurance company, however, maintained its rejection.

The petitioner’s counsel told the high court that after the death of their parents, the petitioner depended upon her late brother and is now the only surviving member of the household. It was argued that her relationship as a sister cannot defeat the death claim when the insured event and the deceased’s coverage are otherwise established.

Story continues below this ad

Opposing the plea, the insurance company argued that its liability was governed by the terms of the scheme and the insurance agreement, which listed the spouse, unmarried daughter, dependent son and specified dependent parents among the covered family members but did not separately include a sister.

The court observed that the petitioner did not seek a benefit for an accident suffered by her as an insured sister rather, she had sought the amount payable upon the accidental death of her brother, who was found by the committee to be the head of the family.

The judge noted that the petitioner’s entitlement can be determined as a legal heir without treating the pleaded description of her as nominee as proof of a separate nomination. “The Company’s objection does not disclose a dispute between rival heirs, and the Scheme requires a succession certificate from the competent Court only where succession is disputed,” it noted.

The court held that omission of a sister from the list of covered family members cannot itself create such a dispute or defeat the express provision for payment to a legal heir.

Story continues below this ad

It said that if the deceased was an insured head or breadwinner and the claimant is entitled as nominee or legal heir, payment is governed by the provision expressly applicable to that recipient. The court thus allowed the petition and directed the insurance company to pay Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner.