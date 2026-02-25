‘Broken relationships, heartbreaks common’: Delhi High Court grants bail to professor in teacher’s death case

The Delhi High Court noted that the victim met the accused during her academic pursuit and started having conversation frequently. (Image is created using AI)

TW: Article mentions a person killing themselves. The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a university professor accused of abetting the death of a 27-year-old school teacher, observing that a broken relationship or heartbreak may not, by itself, constitute instigation to kill oneself.

Justice Manoj Jain was hearing the bail plea of the university professor who was accused of pressurising the school teacher to convert her religion and eventually marrying another woman after objections from the her parents.

“Though broken relationships and heartbreaks have become common these days, mere breaking up of a relationship may not per se constitute instigation to make it a case of abetment,” the high court said in its February 24 order.