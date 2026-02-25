‘Broken relationships, heartbreaks common’: Delhi High Court grants bail to professor in teacher’s death case

TW: Article mentions a person killing themselves. The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a university professor accused of abetting the death of a 27-year-old school teacher, observing that a broken relationship or heartbreak may not, by itself, constitute instigation to kill oneself.
Justice Manoj Jain was hearing the bail plea of the university professor who was accused of pressurising the school teacher to convert her religion and eventually marrying another woman after objections from the her parents.
Justice Manoj Jain noted that the trial would only prove that if the school teacher was a “hyper-sensitive girl” or was provoked to kill herself. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“Though broken relationships and heartbreaks have become common these days, mere breaking up of a relationship may not per se constitute instigation to make it a case of abetment,” the high court said in its February 24 order.
There is no death note or any other proof to support any such alleged provocation or instigation.
On the other hand, the parties were in a love relationship for seven or eight years and, during such period, the woman had never revealed any provocation or instigation to anyone.
The accused has deep roots in society, and his reputation has already taken an adverse toll on account of the present incident and consequent arrest.
He has no criminal antecedents.
The accused is a patient of chronic allergic bronchitis and is having ACL tear in his right knee, for which he requires continuous medical supervision.
‘Mental stress’
Appearing for the state, assistant public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Gautam reiterated that the woman was under severe mental stress on account of the conduct of the accused, who continued to pressurise her for conversion.
Later, the accused distanced himself from her, which caused significant psychological distress and seems to be the main reason for her death.
They opposed the bail plea as he may threaten the witnesses or the family members of the school teacher and may abscond if released on bail.
Her father claimed that his daughter was trapped by the accused.
He also alleged that the accused established a relationship with her and continued to influence her sentiments under the guise of love.
‘Eight-year relationship’
The woman, a school teacher, was in an alleged relationship with the accused for around eight years.
She came into contact with the accused during her academic pursuit and started communicating with him frequently.
It was also claimed that the accused started pressurising her to convert her religion, claiming that he would marry her only after such conversion.
The woman was allegedly under pressure and killed herself on October 24, 2025 follwing the marriage of the accused with another woman.
