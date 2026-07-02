Trial in Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case complete, Delhi court to pronounce judgment on August 3

In June 2023, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking of six women wrestlers. ?(File image)

Three years after a chargesheet was filed against former BJP MP and ex-chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, the trial in the case has been completed.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar of Rouse Avenue court has reserved the judgment in the matter and is likely to pronounce it on August 3.

The trial in the case began in July 2024.

While 43 witnesses were officially on the initial list, a number of them were dropped as the case progressed. Each of the remaining witnesses has been examined, final arguments concluded, and the court has asked all the counsel to file written submissions in two weeks.