Bride’s father cancels wedding due to Covid, hotel ordered to refund Rs 2 lakh

Observing that the hotel failed to refund the established advance amount to the bride’s father, despite the extraordinary circumstances of Covid-19 and repeated requests, the Jaipur District Consumer Commission had directed the hotel to refund Rs 2 lakh to the father who cancelled his daughter’s wedding booking due to lockdown restrictions.

A bench of president Devendra Mohan Mathur and member Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj held the hotel deficient in service for retaining the advance and also awarded Ra 11,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

“In the present case, the cancellation of the programme was not due to any ordinary personal reason but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statutory restrictions imposed by the government. In such circumstances, the opposite party’s retention of the entire booking amount without any genuine and reasonable basis cannot be considered justified,” the October 9 order reads.

The commission underscored that the hotel’s conduct had caused financial loss and mental distress to the complainant, who had to approach the consumer forum to seek relief.

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Hotel refused to refund booking amount

The complainant had booked the opposite party’s hotel for her daughter’s wedding event by paying Rs 2 lakh in advance from April 29 to April 30, 2021, in December 2020. The hotel quoted Rs 12 lakh for the arrangements, which included 100 rooms for 400 people, including breakfast, dinner, and other facilities.

According to the complainant, he enquired about the COVID-19 restrictions and asked whether he would get the booking amount if he cancelled the booking. He stated that the hotel staff assured him that they would refund the money without any deduction.

Relying on this assurance, he initially paid the booking amount of Rs 2 lakh by cheque, and thereafter he paid another Rs 4.25 lakh from time to time according to the booking terms. He claimed that he had paid a total of Rs 6.25 lakh to the hotel.

However, as Covid-19 cases surged in April 2021, the Rajasthan government imposed restrictions and a lockdown in Jaipur from April 17. The father informed the hotel through an email that the wedding could not be organised as planned and he had decided to conduct the ceremony in the presence of only five people in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

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He cancelled the booking and sought a refund of Rs 6.25 lakh. However, he alleged that despite repeated requests and assurances, the hotel refused to return the amount. Thereafter, the complainant filed a plea in the commission.

The hotel argued that the complainant had paid only Rs 2 lakh and not the claimed Rs 6.25 lakh. The hotel acknowledged receiving Rs 2 lakh but disputed the remaining Rs 4.25 lakh.

“Agreement not entitle to retain the consumer’s amount”

The commission observed that the cancellation of the wedding booking was not due to any ordinary personal reason but was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and government-imposed restrictions. The circumstances were beyond the complainant’s control.

The commission noted that the Rajasthan government, through its April 14, 2021 order, had restricted the number of guests at wedding functions to 50 between April 16 and May 31, 2021. The complainant had booked the hotel for a much larger gathering, making it impossible to conduct the wedding as originally planned.

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“Merely mentioning a condition in the agreement does not entitle the opposite party to retain the consumer’s deposited amount under all circumstances. The primary objective of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is to protect consumers against unfair and arbitrary trade practices,” the order observed.

The commission observed that although the hotel claimed to have spent approximately Rs 5 lakh on wedding arrangements, it had not produced satisfactory documentary evidence establishing the nature and actual amount of expenditure or how it was adjusted against the payment received from the complainant.

Takeway

The judgment stressed that hotels cannot automatically forfeit advance payments when wedding bookings are cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances such as a pandemic and government restrictions. It reinforces consumer protection against unfair contractual terms and arbitrary retention of payments.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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