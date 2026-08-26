‘Bride real, not looteri dulhan case’: Court relief for marriage bureau head

Granting bail to a woman accused of cheating through a marriage bureau she ran, the Gujarat High Court remarked that the marriage she allegedly arranged was “real” and that she was not part of a “looteri dulhan” gang.

In an oral order on Tuesday, Justice HD Suthar granted bail to Kavita Soni, who has been in custody since March 27, noting that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and there was nothing further to be recovered from her.

The case was registered at Himmatnagar A Division police station in Sabarkantha district in March. The charges invoked included criminal breach of trust and cheating.