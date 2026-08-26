‘Bride real, not looteri dulhan case’: Court relief for marriage bureau head

According to the prosecution, Kavita and her husband Manhar ran a marriage bureau called “Divya Shakti”. The complainant approached the bureau to find a match for his nephew.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 01:16 PM IST
wedding marriage dissolution husband wife arya samajThe High Court noted that the marriage bureau found the complainant's nephew a bride. (Representational image)
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Granting bail to a woman accused of cheating through a marriage bureau she ran, the Gujarat High Court remarked that the marriage she allegedly arranged was “real” and that she was not part of a “looteri dulhan” gang.

In an oral order on Tuesday, Justice HD Suthar granted bail to Kavita Soni, who has been in custody since March 27, noting that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and there was nothing further to be recovered from her.

The case was registered at Himmatnagar A Division police station in Sabarkantha district in March. The charges invoked included criminal breach of trust and cheating.

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According to the prosecution, Kavita and her husband Manhar ran a marriage bureau called “Divya Shakti”. The complainant approached the bureau to find a match for his nephew.

The prosecution said the accused took Rs 2.10 lakh. Court records note that the complainant has alleged that his nephew was married to a “different woman” and not the one initially agreed upon. It was also alleged that the accused took money to be paid to the bride’s family, but did not do so.

The court recorded that, according to the prosecution, the accused received a total of Rs 5.10 lakh. “But, the marriage is real and (the accused) got the marriage done; even if it is with another woman, it is real… She is not a member of the looteri dulhan gang…,” Justice Suthar remarked during the proceedings.

Looteri Dulhan, a term that has gained currency of late, refers to an organised criminal syndicate that traps unsuspecting men into fake weddings, and the bride flees with cash, gold, and valuables shortly after the ceremony. “If we accept the said allegation as it is, the role of the applicant was limited to giving a promise or solemnising the marriage of the complainant’s nephew,” the court said.

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The applicant’s counsel argued that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated. The state government opposed the bail plea, arguing she was “very much involved” in the offence and that, given the gravity of the allegations, she should not be granted bail. The prosecution also argued that she could flee.

Justice Suthar, however, noted that the investigation was over, the chargesheet had been filed, and that there was nothing more to be recovered from the accused. The court also noted that while the accused has a criminal record, “she is presumed to be innocent till proven guilty”. It observed that the trial would take time and that the prosecution had failed to establish why the accused’s detention is required. Citing Supreme Court rulings, the court granted Kavita regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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