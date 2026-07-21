Man ‘tries to bribe’ IIT-JEE officer, Punjab and Haryana High Court denies pre-arrest bail

The evidence revealed that the man and his co-accused had visited the hotel and actively tried to persuade the official to extend illegal assistance to a candidate, the high court found. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused of offering a bribe to an official in a bid to obtain unfair assistance in the IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination, while observing that corruption-related offences undermine public trust and require a cautious approach at the pre-arrest stage.

Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing a plea filed by Paramjeet, seeking anticipatory bail in a case where an official assigned duties in connection with the IIT-JEE (Advanced) examination alleged that two men tried to offer him a bribe seeking unfair advantage for a candidate.

“Economic offences and offences related to corruption erode public trust and, therefore, the Court(s) are required to exercise caution while extending the concession of anticipatory bail. Given the nature of the offence, this Court is not inclined to grant pre-arrest bail at this stage as it would impede the investigation,” the July 17 order read.