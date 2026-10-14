Don’t break ties with parents: Madhya Pradesh High Court advice to woman

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently advised a woman who moved to Mumbai against severing ties with her parents and urged her to reach out to them in times of vulnerability or when she needs their help, while dismissing a petition seeking her production after she informed the court that she had moved voluntarily.

A bench of Justices G S Ahluwalia and Anuradha Shukla on October 6 granted the woman liberty to live her life according to her wishes after she told the court that she was not under illegal confinement, had secured a job in Mumbai and was living there of her own choice.

“This Court would like to give an advice to the corpus that she should not break her ties completely with her parents and whenever she finds herself in a vulnerable condition or whenever she finds that the help of her parents is required, then she should not hesitate in contacting back her parents or coming back to her parental home,” the court said.

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Justices G S Ahluwalia and Anuradha Shukla dismissed the plea. Justices G S Ahluwalia and Anuradha Shukla dismissed the plea.

Why did the court dismiss plea?

The court was hearing a writ petition concerning an adult woman who was sought to be produced before the court.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the state informed the court that the woman had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court praying for protection of her life, liberty, dignity and personal safety, as well as for declaration that she, being an adult woman, is entitled, subject to law, to independently decide her place of residence, education, profession, association, personal relationship and matrimonial future.

When the counsel for the State tried to find out the registration number of the petition, no record was found on the website of the Bombay High Court, accordingly, the counsel prayed for passover and, after half an hour, informed that they have succeeded in contacting the counsel who is going to file the writ petition and he has informed that the writ petition has not been filed so far, but would be filed during the course of the day.

After the woman joined the proceedings through video conferencing, she told the court that she had voluntarily moved to Mumbai and secured employment. She also clarified that she was not living with a man who had been named as a respondent in the proposed Bombay High Court petition, but was staying at a friend’s house.

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The woman’s father told the court that she had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia and said that she should continue with her medical treatment even if she did not wish to return home. The court described the father’s concern as a gesture intended for his daughter’s welfare.

The woman, however, said she had contacted a psychiatrist who had informed her that she was not suffering from schizophrenia, but required a court order for an evaluation of her mental condition. She assured the court that she would undergo treatment if the evaluation proved that it was necessary. She also told the court that if she felt the need to return to her parents, she would make that decision independently.

Taking note of her statement that she was living in Mumbai of her own volition and was not under illegal confinement, the bench said no case was made out to proceed further with the petition. The court also noted that the woman was an advocate who had enrolled with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh.

“With liberty to the corpus to live her life as per her own wishes, this petition is dismissed,” the court said.