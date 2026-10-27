Branded shoes ‘develop cracks’ within 6 weeks, mother-son duo wins Rs 13,000 payout

A Rajasthan consumer commission has directed a footwear manufacturing company and its retailer to refund Rs 7,999 to a mother and son after a pair of branded shoes they purchased allegedly developed manufacturing defects within six weeks of purchase.

A bench of president Suman Gaur Pandey and member Manish Parmar of the Udaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 5,000 compensation for mental agony and harassment, holding the opposite parties deficient in service.

“The shoes manufactured by the brand, which were sold to the complainants by the seller, developed a manufacturing defect within just one and a half months. Despite the complaint, the opposite parties (outlet and manufacturer) did not replace the shoes, which establishes the deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties towards the complainants,” the commission said on September 28.