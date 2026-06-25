‘Boys can’t take rejection’: Court rules with ‘heavy heart’ on classroom murder

The Civil Engineering student and the accused, who was studying in the same branch, had been close but after she began to maintain distance, he allegedly turned resentful. (AI-generated image)

Expressing shock that a young, promising woman lost her life due to a disturbing mindset where some men can’t take rejection, the Madras High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of an engineering student who murdered his classmate inside a classroom in 2016. Penning the verdict with a “heavy heart”, the court also flayed student witnesses who turned hostile during the trial, saying they had “let down” the victim.

A bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan observed that the accused’s brutal, reckless act had “snatched away” the woman’s dreams to make it big, even as it sharply pointed out that education had failed to build character in the fellow students who had turned hostile and the incident had exposed their “pusillanimity”.