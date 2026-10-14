Bouncers deployed, lights switched off at wedding: Hotel told to pay Rs 3.20 Lakh

A Gurgaon district consumer commission recently held a hotel liable for deficiency in service for coercing a man to pay extra money during his son’s wedding and directed it to pay Rs 3.20 lakh to the man, who had claimed that while the wedding rituals were going on, the hotel management had deployed bouncers and switched off the venue lights to coerce him into paying extra money.

President Sanjeev Jindal, Member Jyoti Siwach and Member Khushwinder Kaur were hearing a complaint filed by a man who claimed that he had booked a hotel in Vrindavan for his son’s wedding and he was forced to pay extra money to the hotel for 30 guests who never attended it.

“The OP (the hotel) is hereby held guilty of providing deficiency in service to the complainant (the man). As such, the present complaint preferred by the complainant is hereby allowed. Accordingly, the OP is hereby directed to refund the subject excess overpaid amount of Rs 2.79 lakh to the complainant along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of filing the present complaint, i.e. May 28, 2025, till the realisation,” the September 17 order read.

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The man claimed that on December 21, 2024 he had pre-booked the hotel in Vrindavan for a two-day wedding ceremony of his son, which was scheduled to be held on March 4 and 5, 2025. According to the man, the hotel gave him a rough estimate of Rs 10.20 lakh for 150 guests, which was revised to Rs 11.15 lakh for 15o guests.

The man alleged that during the following meetings, which took place between him and the hotel, he informed the hotel that since some guests were not coming to the wedding, the total number of guests had been reduced to 120 and thus asked the hotel to revise the price estimate accordingly.

The man also stated that the hotel had assured him that the final billing for the wedding would be calculated as per the reduced number of guests and that they would take into account the actual quantity of food and services provided by them to the man.

According to the order, the man had further alleged that when the rituals of the Baarat and the Ghudchadhi were about to be performed, the hotel, without calculating the bill as per the reduced guests as well as reduced food items, forced the man to pay Rs 12.48 lakh through its bouncers and by way of switching off the lights of the wedding lawn. The man contended that in the end, he had to pay Rs 12.48 lakh to the hotel to save his “prestige”.

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As per the man and the calculations given by him, he was overcharged by Rs 2.79 lakh, and after the wedding, when he asked the hotel to revise the calculations of the bill and return the excess amount, the hotel did not comply with his requests, legal notices, WhatsApp messages or post letters. Therefore, the man was forced to file a consumer complaint.

The district consumer commission stated that since the hotel had not filed any defence in the case, the order would be ex parte.

Accordingly, the district consumer commission held the hotel guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund the extra Rs 2.79 lakh taken from the man. The hotel was also ordered to pay Rs 30,000 for mental harassment and Rs 11,000 as litigation expenses.

The district commission further said that if the hotel did not comply with its order, the man could file further legal proceedings which might also lead to imprisonment and/or a fine.

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Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of hotels to provide proper services to consumers and not force them to pay extra amounts, and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Haryana: 1800‑180‑2087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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