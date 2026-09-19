Bought 4 kg onions but ‘scale showed just 3.5 kg’, Punjab man wins Rs 20,000 payout

3 min readNew DelhiSep 19, 2026 01:38 PM IST
A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a supermarket and its parent company to pay Rs 20,000 compensation to a customer, noting that two packets of onions sold to him as 2 kg each allegedly weighed only about 3.5 kg in total.
President Kuljit Pal Singh and members Ranvir Kaur and Ramesh Kumar Gupta of the Ropar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the opposite parties (supermarket and its parent company) liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for “selling underweight” onion packets.
“We are of the considered opinion that underweight onion packets were supplied by the OPs (opposite parties) to the complainant and it is unfair trade practice/deficiency in service on the part of the OPs,” the September 3 order read.
Weighed on store’s machine
The complainant stated that he had visited the supermarket in April and purchased goods worth Rs 3,299. He availed of an offer under which customers shopping for more than Rs 999 could buy onions at Rs 9 per kg.
He purchased two packets described as weighing 2 kg each and paid Rs 36 for the onions. However, when he allegedly weighed the packets on the store’s weighing machine, one weighed 1.788 kg and the other 1.784 kg. Together, the packets weighed approximately 3.574 kg instead of the promised 4 kg.
Alleging unfair trade practice, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.
‘No visible discrepancy’
The opposite parties admitted that the complainant had purchased the onion packets but argued that there was no visible discrepancy in the pre-packed onions when they were sold. The companies said that after receiving his online complaint, the store contacted him and asked him to bring the product back so that its weight could be verified. The complainant, however, did not visit the store again and instead pursued the consumer complaint.
Story continues below this ad
The commission noted that the weighing was carried out in the store in the presence of its staff and the complainant had also recorded the process on video, which was produced before the commission. It observed that no responsible person at the store made any efforts to resolve the grievance of the complainant on the spot.
The commission thus directed the supermarket and its parent company to, jointly and severally, pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant as compensation and litigation expenses within one month of receiving the order.
Takeaway
The case highlights that retailers must ensure that pre-packed goods carry the correct quantity and promptly address complaints when consumers point out discrepancies in weight.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab: 0172-269-3737) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Story continues below this ad
Don’t miss out on these stories:
Food bought to break Ramzan fast leaves family ill, hypermarket to pay Rs 60,000
‘Metallic object’ found inside Pista Kunafa dessert, Kerala man wins Rs 15,000 payout
Consumer court fixes liability on hotel for cancelling Coldplay fan’s room before concert