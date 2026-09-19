Bought 4 kg onions but ‘scale showed just 3.5 kg’, Punjab man wins Rs 20,000 payout

The supermarket admitted that the complainant had purchased the onion packets but argued that there was no visible discrepancy in the pre-packed onions when they were sold. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a supermarket and its parent company to pay Rs 20,000 compensation to a customer, noting that two packets of onions sold to him as 2 kg each allegedly weighed only about 3.5 kg in total.

President Kuljit Pal Singh and members Ranvir Kaur and Ramesh Kumar Gupta of the Ropar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the opposite parties (supermarket and its parent company) liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for “selling underweight” onion packets.

“We are of the considered opinion that underweight onion packets were supplied by the OPs (opposite parties) to the complainant and it is unfair trade practice/deficiency in service on the part of the OPs,” the September 3 order read.