Borrower dies, insurer refunds premium instead of settling death claim: HDFC Life ordered to clear Rs 27 lakh loan

The consumer court was dealing with a plea by the legal heirs of deceased regarding the settlement of the loan. (AI-generated Image)

The Kolkata District Consumer Commission has directed HDFC Life to settle a Rs 27.3 lakh mortgage loan availed by a borrower who had since died, and pay his legal heirs Rs 50,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 for litigation costs, while noting that the insurer had denied a death claim under a life insurance policy linked to the mortgage. The commission also found PNB Housing Finance deficient in service for failing to safeguard the borrowers’ interests.

While dealing with a plea of the legal heirs of the deceased man, a bench of president Kallol Chattopadhyay and member Udayan Roy noted that as the lending bank and the entity that facilitated the insurance arrangement, PNB Housing Finance had a duty of care towards the complainants to ensure that the policy was actually issued in their favour and, upon repudiation by HDFC Life, to take timely steps to protect the interests of the borrowers.