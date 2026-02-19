‘Born into bodies not aligned with identity’: Allahabad High Court slams passport office for violating Transgender Rights Act

Transgender persons do not have to hide their identity anymore after the enactment of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the Allahabad High Court said.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 02:27 PM IST
Allahabad High Court transgender man passport identityThe Allahabad High Court said there should not be any discrimination against a transgender person in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues. (Image is created using AI)
Observing that Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, is enacted to provide a sense of “protection” to transgender persons who were born into “bodies not aligned with their identities”, the Allahabad High Court has directed the passport authority to issue a passport to a transgender person and rejected the order requiring a fresh medical examination.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan were hearing the plea filed by a transgender person who changed his gender to male after attaining majority and collected the revised certificate, but was directed to undergo a fresh medical examination by the passport authorities.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan The bench highlighted that special law has allowed even transgender persons to be entitled to dignity and equal rights. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The Special Act was legislated in order to give an element of protection to transgender persons, who, on account of circumstances beyond their control, were born into bodies not aligned with their identities,” the high court said in its February 10 order.

The high court further pointed out that the Parliament has enacted this special statute since the trangenders have to face social ostracism.

Also Read | Dedicated transgender clinic at AIIMS seeing increasing footfall, 33 gender-affirming procedures conducted in 2 years

The special law has allowed even transgender persons to be entitled to dignity and equal rights, and they no longer have to hide their identity, which is contrary to their innate personalities.

Observation: Violation of Special Act

  • The passport authority’s order to undergo a fresh medical examination from a clinic of their panel, despite fulfilling all the required procedures, is in violation of the Special Act and the certification issued under the Special Act.
  • No further documents or medical examination report is required to be produced before the passport authorities.
  • The passport authority is directed to act and issue the passport with the documents and certificates provided by the petitioner.
  • The petitioner has followed and obtained all the certificates as per the procedure provided under the Special Act before and after going through a gender change operation.
  • The district magistrate is required to issue a certificate indicating the change in gender in the manner prescribed by the Special Act if they receive an application to revise the transgender certificate, along with the certificate issued by the medical superintendent or chief medical officer.
  • Official documents would also include all such documents required for identifying a person under statutory provisions, and this would include the issuance of a passport, which is a sovereign act of the state.

‘Special Act, protection’

  • The Special Act clearly stated that transgender persons should not be discriminated against in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.
  • Sections 5 and 6 of the Special Act provide for the manner in which they can legitimise the status as transgender.
  • Section 5 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, provides that a transgender person should file an application to the district magistrate for the issuance of the certificate of identity as a transgender person.
  • Subsequently, section 6 of the Act provides that the district magistrate should issue to such an applicant a certificate of identity as transgender person, highlighting that the gender of such a person is transgender after following the relevant procedure within the prescribed time.

Background

  • It was stated that the petitioner was born as a female, but later his parents realised that the child was transgender.
  • The petitioner approached the appropriate authorities under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the Act), to get the required certificates.
  • All the requirements were met to get the transgender certificate, and later, on attaining majority, the petitioner underwent gender change surgery and became a male.
Also Read | SC forms panel to draft equal opportunity policy for transgender persons; ex-Delhi HC judge to head it
  • The petitioner also got his revised certificate and approached the passport authority to issue a passport.
  • The passport authority asked him to undergo a fresh medical examination, to which the petitioner approached the present high court.

Petitioner’s plea: Passport authority violates Special Act

  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Kavindra Dwivedi stated that despite fulfilling all the formalities under the Special Act, the passport authorities, by passing a June 2025 order, directed the petitioner to undergo a fresh medical examination from a clinic of their panel.
  • Dwivedi argued that the said order of the passport authorities is violative of the Special Act and deserves to be quashed.

State’s plea: Reasonable demand of authority

  • Appearing for the state, advocate Vaibhav Tripathi submitted that the petitioner would have to change his name and gender in the birth certificate.
  • Tripathi advocated the demands of the passport authorities, calling it reasonable and pointing out that the petitioner would have to change his name and gender in the birth certificate so that the necessary amendment can be made in the passport.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
