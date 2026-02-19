‘Born into bodies not aligned with identity’: Allahabad High Court slams passport office for violating Transgender Rights Act

The Allahabad High Court said there should not be any discrimination against a transgender person in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues. (Image is created using AI)

Observing that Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, is enacted to provide a sense of “protection” to transgender persons who were born into “bodies not aligned with their identities”, the Allahabad High Court has directed the passport authority to issue a passport to a transgender person and rejected the order requiring a fresh medical examination.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan were hearing the plea filed by a transgender person who changed his gender to male after attaining majority and collected the revised certificate, but was directed to undergo a fresh medical examination by the passport authorities.

“The Special Act was legislated in order to give an element of protection to transgender persons, who, on account of circumstances beyond their control, were born into bodies not aligned with their identities,” the high court said in its February 10 order.