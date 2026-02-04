‘Born in India, citizen of India’: Delhi HC orders passport for stateless Tibetan woman, rejects MEA claim of ‘voluntary renunciation’

The urgency followed the demise of her husband, who wanted his ashes put to rest in India.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 11:41 AM IST
DelhiThe Delhi HC orders, which MEA plans to challenge, date back to 2010.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi High Court on February 2 held that a stateless India-born Tibetan refugee, living in Switzerland as a “stateless” person, qualifies as a “citizen of India by birth” in terms of the Citizenship Act, and is entitled to an Indian passport.

Yangchen Drakmargyapon, “stranded” in Switzerland since 2014, was born in Dharamshala in 1966, and her eldest son was born in Darjeeling in 1995. With no valid travel documents as of the date, “effectively making her stateless,” she moved the Delhi HC through her counsel, Sanjay Vashisht, in 2024 seeking the court’s direction that she be granted an Indian passport, in recognition of “citizenship by birth” as provided under the Citizenship Act.

Also read | Delhi High Court rules consent of minor irrelevant for quashing FIR, grants bail in ‘romantic relationship’ case

The urgency followed the demise of her husband, who wanted his ashes put to rest in India. Yangchen submitted that she has no travel documents or passport, which recognises her citizenship, thus making her unable to travel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) opposed Yangchen’s petition, submitting that Tibetan nationals and their children born within India, once registered as Tibetan refugees and have acquired an identity certificate (IC) amounts to voluntary renunciation of their Indian citizenship, and such foreigners can be granted Indian citizenship only by naturalisation or registration.

MEA even submitted that it is “under process” to challenge a bunch of orders pertaining to Tibetan refugees, where the Delhi HC had ruled in favour of Tibetan refugees, declaring them as Indian nationals. The Delhi HC orders, which MEA plans to challenge, date back to 2010.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order made public Tuesday, found that Yangchen “squarely satisfies the requirement of Section 3(1)(a)” of the Citizenship Act, since she was born in India on or after January 26, 1950, and before July 1, 1987.

Also read | Rs 35 lakh for fake visa: Why Delhi High Court says illegal migration rackets hurt India’s global standing

Relying on the past judicial precedents where Tibetan refugees born in India within the cut-off dates as prescribed under the Act have been recognised as Indian citizens, the court also held that MEA’s argument that Tibetan refugees with identity certificates amount to voluntary renunciation of Indian citizenship was “misconceived”.

Story continues below this ad

To this effect, Justice Datta observed that Yangchen “has not renounced her Indian citizenship”, which requires a prescribed process involving a declaration of renunciation, registered by the prescribed authority.

Justice Datta also held that it cannot be said that her citizenship has been terminated as she has “clearly not acquired the citizenship of another country.”

“…the mere issuance of a “passport for aliens” or a temporary travel document under the Swiss legal framework cannot be equated with voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship…The petitioner, therefore, continues to retain her Indian citizenship, unaffected by the issuance of the said travel document,” the court held.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Sunil Jain killing
Exclusive: Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu flees India after mistaken-identity killing in Delhi: ‘Spotted in Dubai’
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
sharp tooth
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement