Border land handover for fencing: Only 8 out of 127 km given to BSF since Jan, Calcutta High Court pulls up Bengal govt

THE CALCUTTA High Court has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to comply with its order asking it to hand over land stretches in nine districts along the India-Bangladesh border to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on its officer.
A bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen noted that only 8 km stretch out of 127.327 km of “lands already acquired” for which “compensation” had been “received by state government from the central government” has been handed over since its direction on January 27 this year.
The court, which took up the matter on April 22, said in its order, “What is surprising and shocking is that in a matter of national importance, the respondent state has not thought it proper to file their report” on the compliance of its direction “on affidavit” but had instead filed a “sketchy and evasive report which does not disclose date and place-wise as to what action has been taken for handing over the land after passing the order of this court…”.
The January 27 interim order, which came on an a PIL filed by former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Subrata Saha, categorised the land required for border fencing into three. First category: lands already acquired and compensation received by state government from the central government but, only partial portion of which is handed over to BSF; second category: lands for which acquisition/purchase proceedings commenced under the direct purchase policy but could not be finalised and is stuck at different stages, including the stage where it is pending approval before the state government; and third category: land for which acquisition/purchase process is yet to start.
Regarding the first category, totalling 198.252 km of land stretches in the districts of 24 Parganas (N), Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, the High Court had noted that only 70.925 km had been handed over and directed that state government to hand over the remaining 127.327 km before March 31.
Among others, the state had then cited the engagement of its revenue officers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls for the delay in acquiring the required lands. The court, however, rejected the argument. It said that for this category, “the other reasons will not cut any ice…This category of land needs to be handed over to the BSF at the earliest. The SIR procedure cannot, in our considered view, be an impediment for expediting this procedure and hand over these lands in 9 districts…”.
The Centre had then prayed that the state be directed to give the land expeditiously so as to put up the fence “to curb cross border terrorism, infiltration etc.” The state also agreed that the fencing “is in national interest and necessary for the defence of the country”.
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Ordering the handover of the remaining land, the court had asked the state government to file a compliance report on affidavit. Although the state filed the report on March 25, it was not on affidavit.
The bench, which perused the report, noted that it “shows that only about 8 km of land has been handed over by the state in the first category to the BSF” out of the remaining 127.327 km, after the January 27 order.
Taking stern exception to the report not being filed on affidavit, the court noted in its April 22 order, “The covering letter of this report dated 25.03.2026 is signed by the Special Secretary to the Government of West Bengal directing Mr. Anupam Mitra, Joint Director, L&LR and R, R&R (Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation) Department to submit/file affidavit in this regard. However, the report filed on 25.03.2026 by Joint Director is not on affidavit.”
The court said that “much more than the time desired (2/3 weeks) was granted to the state” but “no reason at all is furnished as to why the order of the court is not complied with”.
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Fixing the hearing next on May 13, the court asked the state “to file a detailed affidavit informing the steps taken on day-to-day basis, district-wise in compliance of the” January 27 order.
Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry.
He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More