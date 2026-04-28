Border land handover for fencing: Only 8 out of 127 km given to BSF since Jan, Calcutta High Court pulls up Bengal govt

The court had asked the West Bengal government to hand over land stretches in nine districts along the India-Bangladesh border to the BSF for fencing. (File)

THE CALCUTTA High Court has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to comply with its order asking it to hand over land stretches in nine districts along the India-Bangladesh border to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on its officer.

A bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen noted that only 8 km stretch out of 127.327 km of “lands already acquired” for which “compensation” had been “received by state government from the central government” has been handed over since its direction on January 27 this year.

The court, which took up the matter on April 22, said in its order, “What is surprising and shocking is that in a matter of national importance, the respondent state has not thought it proper to file their report” on the compliance of its direction “on affidavit” but had instead filed a “sketchy and evasive report which does not disclose date and place-wise as to what action has been taken for handing over the land after passing the order of this court…”.