Booking app to pay Rs 21,000 for not refunding cancelled flight ticket

The complainant alleged that the ticket amount was never returned despite repeated emails. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed Paytm to refund the amount of a cancelled flight ticket to a consumer, besides paying Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs, for failing to complete the refund despite receiving the money from the airline.

President Purender Vaidya and members Manchali and Jagdish Thakur noted that Paytm failed to discharge its duty to refund the fare, which amounted to a deficiency in service.

“It was the duty of the opposite party No.2 to see how refund process was to be completed and how this amount was to be repaid or refunded to the complainant. But, the opposite party No.2 failed to discharge the said duty, which amounts to deficiency in service,” the order dated July 18 read.