Booked Sikkim tour package but got left at railway station, man wins Rs 30,000 payout

After the complaint and others reached Siliguri Junction railway station, the travel agency neither sent the promised vehicle nor shared the driver’s details. (AI-generated image)

The Kolkata District Consumer Commission has held a travel agency guilty of deficiency in service after it failed to provide a tourist with the vehicle promised for a Sikkim trip and refused to refund the advance payment.

A bench of president Manoj Kumar Rai and member Ashok Guha Roy Bera ordered Global Tour and Trek to refund the complainant Rs 20,000 with 9 per cent interest and pay Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

“Based on the unrebutted testimony of the complainant and the documents on record, we found that the opposite parties failed to provide the promised car after the complainant reached Siliguri Junction railway station. It also found that, despite repeated requests, they did not refund the Rs 20,000 advance. The commission therefore holds them guilty of deficiency in service,” it said on July 3.