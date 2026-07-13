‘Sheer callousness’: Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra over Forest Rights Act delay

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata, while hearing a petition filed by NGO Vanashakti, directed the Maharashtra government to explain why key provisions of the law remain unimplemented and place on record a timeline for enforcing them. (File)

The Bombay High Court last week pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to effectively implement the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, nearly two decades after it was enacted, calling the delay a result of “sheer callousness” and a “lethargic attitude”.

The Forest Rights Act, introduced in 2006, recognizes Individual Forest Rights (IFR) for farming and habitation, and Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights to sustainably manage and use forest resources

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata, while hearing a petition filed by NGO Vanashakti, directed the Maharashtra government to explain why key provisions of the law remain unimplemented and place on record a timeline for enforcing them.