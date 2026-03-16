76 years in court: How Bombay HC finally resolved a multi-generation land dispute in Pune’s Yerawada

The dispute was between two sets of heirs of the late businessman Mia Mohamed Haji Janmohamed Chotani.

The Bombay High Court recently cleared the way for the final partition of a land parcel in the Yerawada area in Pune, bringing to an end a 76-year-old civil suit that has been pending since 1950.

A single-judge bench of Justice Farhan P Dubash ordered the division of the last remaining portion of Final Plot No. 79 (Part), carved out of a 16-acre land bearing survey No. 208 in Yerawada, from the estate of the late businessman Mia Mohamed Haji Janmohamed Chotani.

The dispute arose between two sets of heirs of the deceased, as one Ebrahim Chotani and others filed a suit on February 8, 1950, against Osman Chotani and another heir, seeking partition and a declaration of shares in the land.