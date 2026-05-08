‘Offence against public servants serious’: Bombay High Court upholds conviction of duo who assaulted official

The prosecution claimed that the accused assaulted the officer and forced him to sign a death certificate, certain municipal bills, and two blank cheques. (AI-generated image)

Bombay High Court news: Observing that offences against public servants are serious in nature, the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of two men accused of barging into a municipal office in 2007 and assaulting an official over a pending death certificate while forcing him to sign papers.

Justice Sanjay A Deshmukh was hearing the appeals filed by Devanand Rochkari, aged 52, and Sunil, aged 32, challenging their conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in December 2015.

Justice Sanjay A Deshmukh dismissed the appeals and upheld the conviction awarded by the trial court. Justice Sanjay A Deshmukh dismissed the appeals and upheld the conviction awarded by the trial court.

The Bombay High Court upheld Devanand’s sentence of one year’s simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, while co-accused Sunil’s sentence of a Rs 15,000 fine with a default sentence of six months’ simple imprisonment was also affirmed.