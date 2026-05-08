Genuine residents can’t be left in ‘limbo’ over defective biometric records for Aadhaar, Bombay High Court guidelines to UIDAI

The court directed the brothers to approach UIDAI within 15 days with fresh Aadhaar applications and authorities to decide them with reasons within four weeks as per law. (File Photo)

Observing that genuine residents cannot be left in “administrative limbo” due to defective biometric records, the Bombay High Court recently issued slew of directions and guidelines for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) while granting relief to twin brothers facing Aadhaar updation issues.

The HC in its May 6 verdict raised concerns about increasing number of cases filed by genuine citizens before constitutional courts due to biometric issues and technical irregularities in Aadhaar records

“Such situations result in unnecessary hardship, denial of access to essential services and avoidable litigation,” it added.

The twin brothers, aged 19 years, had approached the HC seeking the court direct UIDAI and its regional officer to immediately update biometric details in Aadhaar cards or issue fresh ones to them without any further delay.