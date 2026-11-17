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The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court recently held that transgender people who identify as women are entitled to protection under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment.
On November 3, Justice Mehroz K Pathan dismissed a criminal revision application filed by a 24-year-old Army Agniveer, Vishal Sunil Ingle, and upheld the Akot sessions court’s July 6 order rejecting his plea for discharge.
The case arose from an FIR registered at a police station in the Akola district on November 1, 2025, following a complaint by a transgender woman alleging sexual assault and harassment.
According to the prosecution, the complainant had been undergoing hormonal treatment since 2015 and started wearing women’s clothing in 2021 as part of her gender transition. She alleged that Ingle, who was serving as an Agniveer in the Indian Army, had entered into a relationship with her and promised to marry her.
The complainant alleged that Ingle sexually assaulted her on October 28, 2025, under the pretext of marriage. On October 30, he allegedly took her on a motorcycle to a flat after calling her to a bus stand and sexually assaulted her again.
The police registered offences under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 296 (obscene acts) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with Section 18(D) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
Seeking discharge, Ingle’s lawyer argued that Section 75 of the BNS applies to offences against women, while the law defines a woman as a female human being. The defence also contended that the complainant had obtained a transgender identity certificate only in February 2026, several months after the alleged incidents.
The defence further claimed that the relationship was consensual and argued that the BNS did not contain a provision equivalent to the erstwhile Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.
Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor Swati V Kolhe argued that transgender persons identifying as women were entitled to protection under the law and that their gender identity could not be questioned.
The High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment in National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) v. Union of India, which recognised an individual’s right to self-identify their gender.
Justice Pathan also referred to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, observing that its definition of a transgender person includes transgender women irrespective of whether they have undergone sex reassignment surgery or hormonal treatment.
The court held that obtaining a formal identity certificate was not a prerequisite for recognising a person’s gender identity or seeking legal protection. It also noted that the legal provisions in force at the time of the alleged incidents, in October 2025, recognised the right to self-perceived gender identity.
The order said, “The allegations of assault and outraging the modesty of a woman can be sustained even where the victim is a transgender person who identifies herself as a woman. The submission that even if the allegations are taken to be true, the same appears to be consensual is a matter to be evaluated during the course of trial. Thus, no case is made out for interference of the well-reasoned order, rejecting discharge application. The application is devoid of substance and merits and is hereby dismissed.”
The court observed that the allegations, at this stage, prima facie attracted the provisions of Section 75 of the BNS. Whether the relationship was consensual and whether the promise of marriage was genuine were matters to be examined during the trial, it said.