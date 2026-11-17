The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court recently held that transgender people who identify as women are entitled to protection under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment.

On November 3, Justice Mehroz K Pathan dismissed a criminal revision application filed by a 24-year-old Army Agniveer, Vishal Sunil Ingle, and upheld the Akot sessions court’s July 6 order rejecting his plea for discharge.

The case arose from an FIR registered at a police station in the Akola district on November 1, 2025, following a complaint by a transgender woman alleging sexual assault and harassment.

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According to the prosecution, the complainant had been undergoing hormonal treatment since 2015 and started wearing women’s clothing in 2021 as part of her gender transition. She alleged that Ingle, who was serving as an Agniveer in the Indian Army, had entered into a relationship with her and promised to marry her.