Bombay High Court raps educational institute for employees’ unpaid dues

The HC asked the state’s Directorate of Technical Education, OBC welfare department, and the tribal development department to deposit Rs 27.91 crore pending as reimbursement (File Photo)

Referring to Pune’s Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) employees’ years of unpaid dues, the Bombay High Court said the conduct of the institute in running its schools and colleges involved “apathy or illegality” and could not be justified.

In an order dated September 18, the court told the state Government and its education department to explain why a blind eye was turned to the functioning of STES and no action taken in accordance with law.

The court was hearing over 100 petitions by around 1,200 staff members of STES against unpaid dues. The HC also asked the state’s Directorate of Technical Education, OBC welfare department, and the tribal development department to deposit Rs 27.91 crore pending as reimbursement for students admitted under quotas to the court within two weeks so that it could be disbursed to staff as dues.