Bombay High Court raps educational institute for employees’ unpaid dues

The court was hearing over 100 petitions by around 1,200 staff members of STES against unpaid dues.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneSep 21, 2026 09:48 PM IST
Bombay High CourtThe HC asked the state’s Directorate of Technical Education, OBC welfare department, and the tribal development department to deposit Rs 27.91 crore pending as reimbursement (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Referring to Pune’s Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) employees’ years of unpaid dues, the Bombay High Court said the conduct of the institute in running its schools and colleges involved “apathy or illegality” and could not be justified.

In an order dated September 18, the court told the state Government and its education department to explain why a blind eye was turned to the functioning of STES and no action taken in accordance with law.

The court was hearing over 100 petitions by around 1,200 staff members of STES against unpaid dues. The HC also asked the state’s Directorate of Technical Education, OBC welfare department, and the tribal development department to deposit Rs 27.91 crore pending as reimbursement for students admitted under quotas to the court within two weeks so that it could be disbursed to staff as dues.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sachin Shinde, assistant professor at an engineering college in STES, who has been fighting over the unpaid dues since eight years and is currently suspended by the institute over the same, said the amount payable by the government was a small part of the pending wages.

Also Read | How Bombay HC ruling on fee payment highlights Right to Education guarantee, its scope

The Court noted that the president of STES Maruti Navale submitted an affidavit saying Rs 21.04 crore salary had been deposited across 22 petitions by 31 August, 2026, however other amounts could not be deposited due to “financial constraints”.

The HC directed the STES president to present data within 10 days on how many of the other employees from the “approximate total of 6,000 employees are paid salaries, what is their plight and whether they are paid salaries and how much salaries are due and payable to them”.

The next date of hearing was fixed for October 5, 2026.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments