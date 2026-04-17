Bombay High Court seeks Centre’s reply to PIL for welfare of patients of rare neurological disorder

The Bombay High Court has intervened in a plea seeking life-saving financial aid for patients of Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare and fatal neurological complication of the measles virus. (Source: File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought reply from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the PIL seeking financial help for the treatment and welfare of the patients of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare and fatal progressive neurological disorder or disease in children and young adults caused by mutated measles virus, which affects their central nervous system and causes brain inflammation.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Shyam C Chandak was hearing PIL by 44-year-old businessman Mahadu Belkar, whose son Tanish, who was suffering from SSPE for over three years died last month.

The PIL argued by advocate Kaushik Tamhane sought directions to the authorities to frame a policy for healthcare and welfare of patients suffering from SSPE.