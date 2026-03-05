‘Violation of Right to Education’: Bombay High Court slams school for expelling 13-year-old student over unpaid fees

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, is applicable to every child between the ages of six to 14 years, the Bombay High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: Coming to the aid of a minor student, the Bombay High Court recently set aside the transfer certificate issued to the schoolgirl over non-payment of tuition fees.

A bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode held that the action of expelling the minor child from the respondent school before the completion of her elementary education was in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

“Having once held that the provisions of the Act of 2009 are applicable to respondent Nos.7 and 8, the impugned action of expelling petitioner No.1 from the school before the completion of her elementary education is clearly in violation of Section 16(4) of the aforesaid Act of 2009 and is therefore unsustainable in the eyes of law,” the order dated February 16 read.