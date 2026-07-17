Bombay High Court denies rural quota admission, says upbringing key to governance

Giving primacy to the rural upbringing of students, who become policymakers and are better placed to understand the practical issues in such areas, the Bombay High Court recently denied a 10-year-old girl admission to Class 6 in a centre-operated school under the rural quota, citing her lack of eligibility.

Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode were hearing the plea of the girl after she was denied admission by the school recently. It came on record that she was provisionally selected from “rural quota” for admission in Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur for the academic session 2026-27. However, she was allegedly denied final admission on the ground that for a few months in Class 3, she had studied in a school at Pombhurna, which was a “nagar panchayat” or a municipal council and fell in the category of a transitional area and not a rural area anymore.

Quoting a few lines from Sanskrit philosopher Bhartruhari’s work “Neethishatakam” that read — ‘Education is the treasure which can be preserved without the fear of loss’, the July 10 ruling stated, “For instance, a person who has grown up in rural areas is often better placed to understand the actual problems and difficulties faced by the rural communities, including financial hardship, lack of infrastructure, poor transportation, inadequate educational facilities, limited health care, agricultural dependence, social challenges, etc. If such a person becomes a policymaker, the policy decisions for rural areas will significantly improve, while making any policy and its implementation will not remain confined to paper without achieving their intended purpose.”

Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode held that the students from rural areas did not get equal opportunity to compete with their urban counterparts in highly competitive examinations. Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode held that the students from rural areas did not get equal opportunity to compete with their urban counterparts in highly competitive examinations.

According to the school, the “transitional area” is an urban area and, hence, the girl was not eligible for admission in a quota for rural area students as one of the conditions for admission was that the student seeking admission under the rural quota must have studied in third, fourth and fifth standards and must have completed full academic session from government (government aided or recognised) schools located in the rural areas. After being denied admission, the girl’s mother moved the high court.

Arguments

Advocates D Y Chatap, Pranav Deshmukh, and Bodhi Ramteke, appearing for the girl, argued that the creation of a nagar panchayat (transitional area) did not automatically mean that the rural area became an urban area. It was contended that the nagar panchayat may be municipal under the law, but was not considered an urban area. The counsel submitted that, according to the prospectus, an urban area was an area that the government notified, and all the other areas were rural.

Deputy Solicitor General of India Kartik N Shukul and advocate Prutha N Hardas, representing the school and Centre, argued that the specification of areas, be it smaller urban areas or larger urban areas, was a sign that those areas were not rural by nature anymore, and hence the school was correct in considering Pombhurna as an urban area and denying admission to the girl. The counsel further submitted that, rural areas were those that were so defined by any government notification, and all other areas were urban areas.

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Educational facilities

After going through arguments from both sides, the high court observed that the scheme of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas was started by the Centre under the National Policy of Education, 1986, and the schools were residential schools fully financed and run by the government and that the education was free, including boarding and lodging, uniform, and textbooks.

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Such schools were said to have started to impart “good quality” modern education to talented children mostly from rural areas, keeping in mind the access of children from urban areas to better education and other allied facilities such as teachers and coaching institutes when compared to their counterparts.

Rural, Urban & Transitional Areas: The Three-Way Divide RURAL AREA Population Density Comparatively low Economic Activity Primarily agricultural & allied activities Infrastructure Lacks urban infrastructure & development Location Situated outside an urban or municipal area URBAN AREA Population Density Highly populated Infrastructure Developed infrastructure Economic Activity Primarily non-agricultural economic activities TRANSITIONAL AREA Neither a smaller nor a larger urban area — and no longer treated as rural either. Once an area is declared "transitional," it cannot revert to rural status, as its shift from rural to urban has already begun. Express InfoGenIE

The court said, “Similarly, we can consider another instance: if such a person becomes doctor, he only can understand the financial and other difficulties of the poor people from rural areas. Everyone knows that now a days medical treatment has become extremely expensive and even in the government hospitals doctors on many occasions ask the poor patients to approach private laboratories or private hospitals for diagnostic tests and treatment for various reasons, without understanding the financial burden which poor patient would require to bear or without giving a thought whether his financial condition permits to bear such financial burden.”

The order argued that if a person does not understand the reality of poverty and rural life, they may unintentionally act in such matters that lack empathy towards such patients. “This lack of understanding may sometime results in insensitive or unsympathetic behaviour towards those in need.”

The ruling held that a “transitional area” cannot be seen as a smaller or larger urban area, and the word “transition” means a process of change from a rural to an urban area. At the same time, the court said, it also could not be treated as a rural area, as once a notification had declared an area as a “transitional area “, then it is no longer a rural area anymore, because the process of its change from a rural area to an urban area has begun.

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“After considering the object of establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where for the upliftment of rural students 75% seats are reserved for rural students, we cannot accept the definition of a ‘rural area’ which the petitioner has relied upon, i.e., an ‘urban area’ is that which is notified by the Government and all other areas are ‘rural areas’,” the ruling held.

Whereas the definition of a ‘rural area’ which says that the area not notified as a ‘rural area’ by the Government will be an urban area, is the correct definition which will help to achieve the manifest purpose of the scheme of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, it added.