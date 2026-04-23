‘Faced humiliation’: Bombay High Court orders Rs 50,000 payout to 2 after cops handcuff them

Bombay High Court granted Rs 50000 compensation each to the lawyer and ex-serviceman. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court recently directed the state government to pay Rs 50,000 compensation each to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman, observing that they suffered ‘unwarranted humiliation and indignity’ after being handcuffed by police.

A division bench of Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nivedita P Mehta found that the actions of the police personnel violated established legal guidelines and the fundamental rights.

“The respondents (cops)…subjected the present petitioners to an unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India and accordingly they are entitled for the compensation,” the court said on April 21.

Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nivedita P Mehta Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nivedita P Mehta

Complaint and cross-complaint

According to the petitioners, they went to the police station to lodge a complaint against two individuals alleging that they had caused damage to the ex-serviceman’s vehicle. The opposite party filed a cross-complaint alleging that he was manhandled by the petitioners.

It was contended by the petitioners that after the cross-complaint a preventive action was taken against them and they were detained in the police station. It was further alleged that they were ordered to remove all their clothes except the undergarments and were taken to the tahsildar’s office in a handcuff position.

In its reply, the cops stated that both the complaints (by petitioners and the cross-complainant) were treated as non-cognizable. The reply further stated that the cross-complainant had apprehended an attack from the petitioners and informed the police that there was a likelihood of assault.

In view of a mob of 15 to 20 persons gathering at the spot, the cops claimed preventive measures were necessary, leading to the detention. The allegations that the petitioners were made to remove all their clothes except undergarments were, however denied.

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‘Exceeded their limits’

The Bombay High Court noted that there was no evidence to show that they were habitual offenders or hardened criminals to be handcuffed.