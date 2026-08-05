Meta, Google asked to take down Nitin Gadkari deepfakes over E20 row by Bombay High Court

The High Court ordered platforms, including Meta and Google LLC, to take down the offensive material flagged by Nitin Gadkari in his interim application.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari, E20The Bombay High Court Road granted relief to Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
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The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted interim relief to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in his suit against allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated digital content linked to the ethanol-blended fuel controversy, and directed Meta, Google LLC and other platforms to take down all posts flagged by the minister. The High Court also observed that the content in question was “absolutely abusive and vile fuelling venom”.

The court has ordered that any material recirculating the content in question should be taken down and that, in the event further similar abusive deepfake content and material is circulated against Gadkari, it shall be communicated to the defendant platforms, which shall act on it. The court clarified that if any of the material in question is found to be recirculated, it should be taken down.

“I can only say that the same is absolutely vile, abusive and defamatory and such material should not have a place on a public platform which is accessed by all sections of society including young people. Therefore, I am satisfied that the applicant [Nitin Gadkari] has made out a case for the grant of ad-interim relief,” Justice Arif S Doctor noted in the order.

The High Court was hearing an interim application by Nitin Gadkari, seeking immediate relief in his suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC, among others, including John Doe (all unknown persons), seeking the removal of the “defamatory” content.

 

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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