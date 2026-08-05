Meta, Google asked to take down Nitin Gadkari deepfakes over E20 row by Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted interim relief to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in his suit against allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated digital content linked to the ethanol-blended fuel controversy, and directed Meta, Google LLC and other platforms to take down all posts flagged by the minister. The High Court also observed that the content in question was “absolutely abusive and vile fuelling venom”.

The court has ordered that any material recirculating the content in question should be taken down and that, in the event further similar abusive deepfake content and material is circulated against Gadkari, it shall be communicated to the defendant platforms, which shall act on it. The court clarified that if any of the material in question is found to be recirculated, it should be taken down.