Bombay High Court refuses to quash defamation case against Rahul over PM jibe

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging proceedings initiated against him in the defamation case over his “commander-in-thief” remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Gandhi challenged a Mumbai magistrate’s August 2019 order to initiate proceedings against him on a complaint that the remark, made over the Rafale fighter jet deal, had “hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters”. The high court found no “manifest illegality” in the magistrate’s order, which was issued following BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal’s complaint.

After Gandhi’s counsel requested the high court to enable him to approach the Supreme Court, the court deferred proceedings before the magistrate’s court by six more months. The high court first deferred the proceedings on December 16, 2021. It had also granted Gandhi exemption from personal appearance before the magistrate.