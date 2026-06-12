Delay in reporting sexual offences not grounds to quash FIR: Bombay High Court

Refusing to quash an FIR against a man accused of molesting his domestic help, the Bombay High Court observed that in a our traditional society, families find it extremely difficult to report “genuine” sexual assault and harassment cases and such matters cannot be quashed merely on the ground of delay in lodging an FIR.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale passed the order on June 10 on a plea by the man seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police in 2019.

The FIR alleged an offence punishable under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The plea also sought quashing of the subsequent proceedings pending before the magistrate court.