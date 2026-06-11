Bombay High Court upholds RBI employee’s compulsory retirement over nearly 3 years of unauthorised absence

The Bombay High Court noted that petitioner had made multiple requests to the RBI asking for his transfer to Kolkata between 2017 and 2018. (AI-generated image)

The Bombay High Court has upheld the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to compulsorily retire an employee who remained absent from duty without authorisation for nearly three years, observing that unauthorised absence from a responsible post in the RBI was “undoubtedly detrimental to the public interest”.

Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna were hearing the plea filed by former senior assistant, Animesh Bakuli, seeking the quashing of an order dated February 13, 2023, which compulsorily retired him from service on the ground of unauthorised absence. He also sought the release of salary, allowances and other benefits allegedly withheld by the RBI.