Bombay High Court quashes eviction order against sons, says father must prove ‘inability to maintain himself’

The tribunal had recorded a finding that the father was not entitled to maintenance, the Bomby High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court recently quashed an eviction order passed against two sons under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, while observing that every conflict between a senior citizen and their offspring will not attract the remedial jurisdiction of the Act.

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan set aside the order passed by the maintenance tribunal which had directed the sons to vacate a slum unit owned by their father.

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan set aside the maintenance tribunal’s order on February 9. Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan set aside the maintenance tribunal’s order on February 9.

The court noted that the tribunal had itself recorded a finding that the father was not entitled to maintenance, as he had failed to establish that he was unable to maintain himself.