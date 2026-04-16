Foreign exporter not liable for importer’s acts: Bombay High Court quashes customs notices against German textile firm

The Bombay High Court noted that the firm involved is a German textile firm importing knitting machines in india. (AI-generated image)

The Bombay High Court recently quashed showcause notices issued to a German textile firm for alleged misdeclaration of imported knitting machines, holding that a foreign exporter cannot be made liable for the wrongs of an importer, since the exporter’s role ends once the goods are shipped to the satisfaction of the buyer.

Justices G S Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe, on April 15, observed that the department had sought to penalise the German firm for the alleged acts of Indian importers, which is contrary to the scheme of law.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by a German firm, Karl Mayer STOLL Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH, challenging the show-cause notices issued by customs.