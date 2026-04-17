Psychiatric tests in divorce cases can’t be ordered casually, rules Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court clarified that the husband would be at liberty to file a fresh application seeking medical examination. (Ai-generated image)

The Bombay High Court recently set aside a trial court order directing a wife to undergo a psychiatric examination in a matrimonial dispute, holding that such medical tests cannot be ordered casually without sufficient prima facie material on record.

Justice S G Chapalgaonkar set aside a trial court’s directive for a wife to be examined by an expert psychiatrist, terming such casual orders an “abuse of discretionary power.”

Referring to Section 13(1)(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (divorce on grounds of mental illness), the high court noted that while a spouse may seek divorce on the ground of unsoundness of mind or mental disorder, such allegations must be supported by evidence before compelling a medical examination.