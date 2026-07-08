Bombay High Court orders Preity Zinta deepfake takedown, asks platforms to curb misuse

In an interim relief to Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, the Bombay High Court directed Meta, Google LLC, and other entities, including social media platforms and websites, to take down specified artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos and other manipulated digital content breaching her personal rights. The court also stressed that intermediaries and social media platforms should curb the misuse.

The High Court passed an order on the interim application by Zinta in her suit against various platforms and entities seeking the removal of objectionable content that also breached her copyrights and eroded her goodwill.

“Perusal of various contentions raised in the plaint as also the exhibits submitted with the plaint clearly shows that the plaintiff’s personality rights, publicity rights and moral rights are violated by the creation of such morphed deepfake and/or superimposed content comprising the plaintiff’s image, photograph or videos. The said rights flow from the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) (A) of the Constitution and the right to life with dignity and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution,” a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar observed.