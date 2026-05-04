Bombay High Court permits Western Railway to continue Bandra demolition

The plea claimed that the authorities were in the process of erecting a fence, taking away all articles and material lying on the site. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently permitted Western Railway (WR) to continue the demolition drive of unauthorised and illegal structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra (East), however, it has said that the interest of slum dwellers declared eligible as per the 2021 surveys must be protected.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata on April 29 passed an order on a plea by the Garib Nagar Rahiwasi Welfare Sangh Society, which claimed that despite the HC having on March 18 passed an interim order directing Railways not to conduct demolition of certain structures mentioned in the petition, it had proceeded to demolish several structures belonging to eligible Project Affected Persons (PAPs).