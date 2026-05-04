Bombay High Court permits Western Railway to continue Bandra demolition

On April 29, the bench noted in the order, "As far as the demolition drive of all the unauthorised and illegal structures by the Railway is concerned, we permit the Railway Authorities to continue with their demolition drive."

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiMay 4, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Bombay High Court permits Western Railway to continue Bandra demolitionThe plea claimed that the authorities were in the process of erecting a fence, taking away all articles and material lying on the site. (File Photo)
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The Bombay High Court recently permitted Western Railway (WR) to continue the demolition drive of unauthorised and illegal structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra (East), however, it has said that the interest of slum dwellers declared eligible as per the 2021 surveys must be protected.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata on April 29 passed an order on a plea by the Garib Nagar Rahiwasi Welfare Sangh Society, which claimed that despite the HC having on March 18 passed an interim order directing Railways not to conduct demolition of certain structures mentioned in the petition, it had proceeded to demolish several structures belonging to eligible Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

The plea further claimed that the authorities were in the process of erecting a fence, taking away all articles and material lying on the site, and that their action was “not only arbitrary and illegal but also constitutes a deliberate act of contempt of the proceedings pending before the High Court.”

The petitioners further claimed the demolitions “caused immense hardship, mental agony, and physical displacement to the eligible families” and violated their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.” The plea argued through advocate Rajesh Khobragade added, “The families, who were recognised as eligible for rehabilitation, have been rendered homeless without any legal process.”

The plea sought that the structures identified as eligible under the joint survey conducted by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Western Railway be protected.

On April 29, the bench noted in the order, “As far as the demolition drive of all the unauthorised and illegal structures by the Railway is concerned, we permit the Railway Authorities to continue with their demolition drive.”

However, it added, “the interest of slum dwellers identified as eligible from the first survey dated August 10, 2021, and the second survey dated August 11, 2021, must be adequately protected.” The Court will hear the plea next on July 8.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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