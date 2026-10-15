Bombay High Court allows pension, PF dues 13 years after insurance employee’s removal

The Bombay High Court has quashed National Insurance Company’s order removing a former employee from service after finding that the company terminated him without notice or a hearing and directed the company to release his retirement benefits, including pension and provident fund dues.

The court held that prolonged absence due to illness cannot automatically be treated as abandonment of service and directed the insurer to release his retirement benefits.

Justices R I Chagla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla were hearing a petition filed by a man challenging the April 8, 2013 order removing him from service. He served the company for 36 years, claimed that he had remained absent for prolonged periods because of serious health problems and needed medical treatment in Mumbai.

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“Absence occasioned by genuine illness, coupled with continuous intimation/communication with the employer and repeated assertion of service rights, can never constitute voluntary abandonment,” the court said on October 12.

Deteriorating health, leaves

The man claimed that he joined the company as a development officer and had served in various positions such as assistant administrative officer, assistant manager, etc. According to the man, his service record in Mumbai was clean and unblemished, and he had given a total of 36 years of service to the company.

The man said that in 2005-06, he was suffering from several serious health conditions and needed treatment from specialists in Mumbai. In 2005, the company transferred him from Mumbai to Vapi in Gujarat. Before he could join there, he was transferred to Pune and, after working at the regional office for about 15 days, was transferred again to the Pimpri divisional office.

Justices R I Chagla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla found that the man repeatedly requested transfer to Mumbai on medical grounds. Justices R I Chagla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla found that the man repeatedly requested transfer to Mumbai on medical grounds.

In 2006, he allegedly fainted at the Pimpri office and experienced severe breathing difficulties. According to him, his deteriorating health left him unable to attend work regularly, and he repeatedly informed the company about his condition and sought medical leave.

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The company later appointed a retired assistant commissioner of police to verify his medical condition and the reasons for his absence. According to the man, the officer visited him in Mumbai, found him bedridden and helped him reach a hospital. The officer subsequently submitted a report to the company, but the man alleged that it was not disclosed to him.

On April 8, 2013, the company removed him from service, citing his continued absence for more than 600 days and treating it as abandonment of his post. The removal order was passed without a fresh notice or inquiry. He challenged the decision before the company’s appellate authority, but his appeal was rejected on June 5, 2017. He subsequently approached the high court.

‘Absence does not mean abandonment of service’

The court noted that the company proceeded on the basis that taking medical leave automatically amounts to abandonment of service. “Abandonment of service is never presumed merely because an employee remains absent for a long time”, it added.

The court further added that the employer must establish by solid evidence that the employee had a clear, unequivocal and conscious intention to permanently sever the employer-employee relationship.

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The court found that the man repeatedly requested transfer to Mumbai on medical grounds, continuously informed the company of his deteriorating health, and submitted medical certificates from specialist hospitals. It was also found that the man sought medical leave, requested that the inquiry be conducted in Mumbai due to his inability to travel, and even applied under the voluntary separation scheme.

“Each of these acts demonstrates the petitioner’s continuing intention to remain in service and is inconsistent with the intention to abandon employment,” the court found.

It was noted that the company has claimed that the man is a chronic defaulter as he has committed defaults in repayment of the housing loan and the vehicle loan availed from the company, and on this ground the petition deserves to be dismissed.

However, the high court clarified that default on the housing loan and vehicle loan cannot be the ground for not entertaining the present petition, which claims that he has been wrongfully removed from service.

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The high court set aside the removal order and the appellate authority’s decision. It directed the insurer to pay back wages, if any, for periods when the man was actually working and not on leave. It also ordered the company to release his retirement benefits, including pension and provident fund dues.