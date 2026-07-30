2 insects in kitchen can’t shut down 5-star Mumbai hotel: Bombay High Court

The licence was suspended on July 3, a day after officials from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a surprise inspection and reported alleged deficiencies and regulatory non-compliances. (AI-generated image)

Observing that the discovery of “two insects” in an otherwise “satisfactory” kitchen inspection report was not sufficient grounds to continue the suspension of a five-star hotel’s food licence, the Bombay High Court Wednesday revoked the suspension and allowed it to resume operations.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad heard a plea by the senior manager of Lotus Pond Hotel Private Limited, which manages Park Inn by Radisson in Navi Mumbai, challenging the suspension of its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The licence was suspended on July 3, a day after officials from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) conducted a surprise inspection and reported alleged deficiencies and regulatory non-compliances. The suspension brought the hotel’s food business operations to a standstill, prompting it to move the Bombay High Court.