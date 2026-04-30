‘Seize even plane, ship till trial is over?’: Bombay High Court orders release of bike in NDPS case

The petitioner was not an accused in the case and there were no allegations of his knowledge or involvement, the Bombay High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: A private plane, bus, or ship cannot be kept grounded for years merely because someone carried drugs without the owner’s knowledge, the Bombay High Court said, rejecting a rigid approach to seizure under the NDPS Act and ordering the release of a motorcycle in a ganja case.

Justice M M Nerlikar was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Balu Baburao Jadhav challenging a December 19, 2025, order of the additional sessions judge, Buldana, which had refused interim custody of his seized vehicle.

Justice M M Nerlikar directed that the motorcycle be released on execution of a Rs 50,000 bond. Justice M M Nerlikar directed that the motorcycle be released on execution of a Rs 50,000 bond.

“If the respondent-State’s interpretation is accepted, then in a case where an accused is arrested carrying heroin in a private plane or a private bus or a private ship without the knowledge and consent of the management and staff of the private plan or bus or ship, the plane/bus/ship would have to be seized till the trial is over!” the Bombay High Court said on April 27.