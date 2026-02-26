Bombay High Court allows partial relief to MMRDA in Mumbai Metro-1 dispute with MMOPL

The Bombay High Court partly quashed a majority arbitral award in the Mumbai Metro one dispute. (Image generated using AI)

The Bombay High Court has partially set aside a majority arbitral award to MMOPL in the Mumbai Metro-One dispute, holding that damages cannot be granted on “guesswork” in the absence of concrete evidence, while sustaining certain direct cost claims.

Justice Sandeep V Marne was dealing with a dispute between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) regarding the construction, operation, and maintenance of Mumbai’s first metro line.

The court modified the 2023 three-member tribunal’s majority award of Rs 496.48 crore, which was in favour of MMOPL, sustaining claims related to direct costs while striking down over Rs 248 crore awarded for overheads, interest, and loss of profits, citing a “total absence of evidence” and “patent illegality.”