Bombay High Court upholds Sharad Pawar-led wrestling body’s de-affiliation from WFI

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the de-affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA), led by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from the Wrestling Federation of India, dismissing the state association’s appeal against the WFI’s decision.

On January 1, 2023, the WFI replaced the MSWA with the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh (MRKS), led by former BJP MP Rajendra Tadas.

Before a bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande, the MSWA claimed that the de-affiliation decision was made by the WFI’s oversight committee, not its executive committee, and was therefore illegal and arbitrary. However, the WFI justified its decision.