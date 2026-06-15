Bombay High Court upholds Sharad Pawar-led wrestling body’s de-affiliation from WFI

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the de-affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA), led by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from the Wrestling Federation of India, dismissing the state association’s appeal against the WFI’s decision.
On January 1, 2023, the WFI replaced the MSWA with the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh (MRKS), led by former BJP MP Rajendra Tadas.
Before a bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande, the MSWA claimed that the de-affiliation decision was made by the WFI’s oversight committee, not its executive committee, and was therefore illegal and arbitrary. However, the WFI justified its decision.
The WFI de-affiliated the MSWA nearly two months after a single-judge bench of Justice S K Shinde, in November 2022, held the WFI’s June 30, 2022, decision to dissolve the MSWA’s elected executive committee led by Pawar as “illegal”.
The WFI, then headed by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had cited the state body’s failure to conduct certain tournaments when making the decision. The MSWA moved the court arguing that Pawar had controlled the committee for nearly four decades and that the WFI decision was “arbitrary”.
Justice Shinde then held that the WFI’s decision was not made in “sporting spirit”. He stated that the MSWA’s elected body headed by Pawar “shall hold the office till its tenure comes to an end and shall carry on its day-to-day functions in accordance with its Constitution”.
The MSWA also challenged a July 4 WFI communication to the committee’s general secretary, B S Landge, stating that the MSWA panel had been dissolved and that an ad hoc committee had been appointed instead.
Justice Shinde observed that the 2022 decision “to dissolve MSWA and supersede the elected committee was being taken in violation of principles of natural justice and in gross violation of procedural safeguards and fairness” and was unreasonable and deserved to be quashed and set aside.
The WFI’s oversight committee thereafter de-affiliated the MSWA on January 1, 2023.