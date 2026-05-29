Legal representative under MV Act not limited to spouse, children: Bombay High Court

Entitles 1991 accident victim’s disabled sister to compensation

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiMay 29, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Bombay High CourtThe HC ordered MSRTC to pay enhanced compensation of Rs 6.89 lakh to the appellants and the deceased man’s sister along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bombay High Court recently held that a deceased accident victim’s 60-year-old disabled sister could be treated as a “legal representative” under the Motor Vehicles Act while enhancing compensation for his family from Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh in a 1991 road accident case in Thane.

The court observed that the term “legal representative” should not be confined only to the spouse, parents, or children of the deceased, “as the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act is a benevolent legislation enacted for the object of providing monetary relief to the victims or their families”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja passed a verdict on May 5 on an appeal by the deceased man’s wife and their two minor children challenging the 2001 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, a detailed copy of which was made available on Friday.

On August 27, 1991, the man was riding his motorcycle from Thane to Thane-Belapur Road, while he was knocked down by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus coming from Thane towards Turbhe at high speed.

Also Read | Supreme Court’s stern warning to lawyers: Can’t overlook judgments that hurt your case

Advocates Dhruti Datar and Rajesh Datar for the appellants argued that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the ST bus driver, and eyewitness/passenger accounts clearly showed the bus was at excessive speed and rammed the motorcycle while overtaking.

Despite this, the lawyers argued, the Tribunal “erroneously observed that the deceased motorcyclist was also negligent and therefore the accident must have occurred”.

The plea said the Tribunal wrongly found that the ST bus driver had signalled the deceased to not overtake due to an oncoming vehicle from the opposite direction, and that the motorcyclist ignored it and attempted to overtake in haste and met with an accident.

Story continues below this ad

The MSRTC lawyer argued the motorcyclist had the last opportunity to avoid the crash, and therefore the principle of contributory negligence applied to him as held by MACT and the entire liability cannot rest solely on the bus driver or MSRTC. The lawyer also said the deceased’s disabled sister is not a legal representative under Section 166 of the MV Act.

Also Read | Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal rejects ‘Drunk driving’ defence, awards Rs 1.23 crore to family of deceased

Justice Ahuja, after perusing material on record, discarded the “completely baseless” version of the ST driver and observed the deceased man “cannot be held to be contributorily negligent”.

Relying on past Supreme Court judgments, the judge observed that the MV Act does not define “legal representative” and that it may not necessarily be a legal heir.

“Therefore, the MV Act calls for a liberal and wider interpretation to serve the real purpose underlying the enactment and fulfil its legislative intent. That to maintain the claim petition, it is sufficient for the claimant to establish loss of dependency,” Justice Ahuja observed.

Story continues below this ad

The HC ordered MSRTC to pay enhanced compensation of Rs 6.89 lakh to the appellants and the deceased man’s sister along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments