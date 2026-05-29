Legal representative under MV Act not limited to spouse, children: Bombay High Court

The HC ordered MSRTC to pay enhanced compensation of Rs 6.89 lakh to the appellants and the deceased man’s sister along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently held that a deceased accident victim’s 60-year-old disabled sister could be treated as a “legal representative” under the Motor Vehicles Act while enhancing compensation for his family from Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh in a 1991 road accident case in Thane.

The court observed that the term “legal representative” should not be confined only to the spouse, parents, or children of the deceased, “as the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act is a benevolent legislation enacted for the object of providing monetary relief to the victims or their families”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja passed a verdict on May 5 on an appeal by the deceased man’s wife and their two minor children challenging the 2001 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, a detailed copy of which was made available on Friday.