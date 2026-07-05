Court quashes woman’s petition against police after son died in custody

The boy was handed over the Wadala Government Railway Police for a probe and then sent to the Dongri Observation Home for minors. (Image generated using AI)

Over eight years after a 17-year-old boy died in police custody, the Bombay High Court was informed that his mother was recently given Rs 5 lakh under the victim compensation scheme by the state government.

The high court bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Ashish Chavan was hearing a petition filed by the boy’s mother, who had sought action against the policemen who had apprehended her son in 2018. The court noted that the compensation has been received by the mother of the minor and that other grievances too were resolved, and disposed of the petition on July 1.

On April 3, 2018, the boy was apprehended by the Kurla RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel on suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone. He was handed over the Wadala Government Railway Police for a probe and then sent to the Dongri Observation Home for minors.