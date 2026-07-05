Court quashes woman’s petition against police after son died in custody

Over eight years after a 17-year-old boy died in police custody, the Bombay High Court was informed that his mother was recently given Rs 5 lakh under the victim compensation scheme by the state government.
The high court bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Ashish Chavan was hearing a petition filed by the boy’s mother, who had sought action against the policemen who had apprehended her son in 2018. The court noted that the compensation has been received by the mother of the minor and that other grievances too were resolved, and disposed of the petition on July 1.
On April 3, 2018, the boy was apprehended by the Kurla RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel on suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone. He was handed over the Wadala Government Railway Police for a probe and then sent to the Dongri Observation Home for minors.
When he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, his mother had said that he was assaulted in custody and had suffered a hairline fracture, as seen during a medical examination before his handover to the GRP. The boy subsequently died at the Home on April 14, 2018, after suffering from vomiting, fever and breathing problems.
In February 2026, an FIR was filed by the Dongri police against four RPF officials for alleged assault.
On July 1, the high court was informed that the FIR has been filed on charges including causing hurt and criminal intimidation. The investigating agency also said that if any other offence emerges during the probe, it will be added.
During the investigation, if involvement of any other person is revealed, action will be taken against the person as well, the state prosecutor told court. Lawyer Gaurav Bhawnani appearing for the minor’s mother, said he will pursue the other prayers in his plea separately, including directions to appoint officers under the Juvenile Justice Act.
A chargesheet is yet to be filed in the case.