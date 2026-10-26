Bombay High Court ends years-long marital dispute, husband to pay wife Rs 35 lakh

The Bombay High Court has brought a long-running matrimonial dispute to an end after nearly a year of mediation, recording a settlement under which a husband will pay Rs 35 lakh to his former wife towards past, present and future maintenance and alimony.

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan noted that the couple, who married in 2011 and have been living separately since 2017, agreed that their divorce granted by a US court in January 2019 would bind them.

“It is necessary for us to direct the civil registration office at..Goa, that upon the husband presenting the decree from this court, based upon the consent terms, which were entered into between the parties before the learned mediator in mediation proceedings triggered by the order of this court, the registration of marriage.. recorded in the office of the registrar shall stand cancelled by making appropriate endorsement,” the October 16 order read.