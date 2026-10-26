Bombay High Court ends years-long marital dispute, husband to pay wife Rs 35 lakh

The couple got married in 2011, started living separately in 2017 and later had their marriage dissolved by a US court in January 2019.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiOct 26, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Bombay High court rs 35 lakh alimony wife husband USA courtThe Bombay High Court noted that the wife filed for divorce before the family court at Pune, while the husband filed divorce proceedings in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in the USA. (AI-generated image)
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The Bombay High Court has brought a long-running matrimonial dispute to an end after nearly a year of mediation, recording a settlement under which a husband will pay Rs 35 lakh to his former wife towards past, present and future maintenance and alimony. 

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan noted that the couple, who married in 2011 and have been living separately since 2017, agreed that their divorce granted by a US court in January 2019 would bind them.

“It is necessary for us to direct the civil registration office at..Goa, that upon the husband presenting the decree from this court, based upon the consent terms, which were entered into between the parties before the learned mediator in mediation proceedings triggered by the order of this court, the registration of marriage.. recorded in the office of the registrar shall stand cancelled by making appropriate endorsement,” the October 16 order read. 

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Married in 2011

The couple got married in 2011 and got the marriage registered in Goa. The couple had two children, and for a while, the couple was residing in the USA, but from 2017, when they came to India, the wife allegedly decided not to accompany her husband, and from that point, the differences between the couple widened. 

Later, the wife filed for divorce before the family court at Pune, while the husband filed divorce proceedings in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in the USA, and the wife filed an anti-suit injunction in the year 2017. It was placed on record that thereafter the estranged couple filed several applications, affidavits, and counter-affidavits. 

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan noted that the husband agreed to pay Rs 35 lakh to the wife in view of the settlement of divorce towards her claim of maintenance and alimony.

The US court in January 2019 dissolved the couple’s marriage. Later, the wife moved the Bombay High Court, which directed the couple to undergo mediation and appointed a mediator. The mediation proceedings continued almost for a period of one year and lastly the estranged couple put an end to their dispute in totality, covering various aspects like maintenance, alimony, and custody of the children. 

The consent terms settlement were presented by the husband in person, and the wife’s counsel, advocate Sarwate, before the high court.

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Husband, wife agree to settlement

The high court noted that the husband had agreed to pay Rs 35 lakh to the wife in view of the settlement of divorce towards her claim of maintenance and alimony for past, present and future. The wife, on the other hand,  agreed that she would not claim any other amount over and above the amount which she would receive from her estranged husband. 

The settlement provided for permanent sole custody of the two children with their mother, while allowing the father access to them. It also set out arrangements for the children’s maintenance and addressed the couple’s property-related matters.

It also found that the husband had handed over the USA Passport and the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card of India of both the children. The court also found that the couple had specifically agreed that all complaints, cases, reports, grievances filed by them before any authority, forum, court of law, police station, etc. in the past, in India as well as in the USA, would be annulled and have no effect after this order. 

Also Read | Wife’s prolonged refusal of intimacy is cruelty: Rajasthan High Court backs divorce

The bench appreciated the efforts of mediator advocate Uma Pandit, noting that the settlement had been reached after extensive deliberations. It directed the legal services authority and the main mediation centre to forward a copy of the order so that an appreciation letter could be sent to her.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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