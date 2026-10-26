Bombay High Court ends years-long marital dispute, husband to pay wife Rs 35 lakh

Married in 2011
The couple got married in 2011 and got the marriage registered in Goa. The couple had two children, and for a while, the couple was residing in the USA, but from 2017, when they came to India, the wife allegedly decided not to accompany her husband, and from that point, the differences between the couple widened.
Later, the wife filed for divorce before the family court at Pune, while the husband filed divorce proceedings in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in the USA, and the wife filed an anti-suit injunction in the year 2017. It was placed on record that thereafter the estranged couple filed several applications, affidavits, and counter-affidavits.
Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan noted that the husband agreed to pay Rs 35 lakh to the wife in view of the settlement of divorce towards her claim of maintenance and alimony.
The US court in January 2019 dissolved the couple’s marriage. Later, the wife moved the Bombay High Court, which directed the couple to undergo mediation and appointed a mediator. The mediation proceedings continued almost for a period of one year and lastly the estranged couple put an end to their dispute in totality, covering various aspects like maintenance, alimony, and custody of the children.
The consent terms settlement were presented by the husband in person, and the wife’s counsel, advocate Sarwate, before the high court.
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Husband, wife agree to settlement
The high court noted that the husband had agreed to pay Rs 35 lakh to the wife in view of the settlement of divorce towards her claim of maintenance and alimony for past, present and future. The wife, on the other hand, agreed that she would not claim any other amount over and above the amount which she would receive from her estranged husband.
The settlement provided for permanent sole custody of the two children with their mother, while allowing the father access to them. It also set out arrangements for the children’s maintenance and addressed the couple’s property-related matters.
It also found that the husband had handed over the USA Passport and the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card of India of both the children. The court also found that the couple had specifically agreed that all complaints, cases, reports, grievances filed by them before any authority, forum, court of law, police station, etc. in the past, in India as well as in the USA, would be annulled and have no effect after this order.
The bench appreciated the efforts of mediator advocate Uma Pandit, noting that the settlement had been reached after extensive deliberations. It directed the legal services authority and the main mediation centre to forward a copy of the order so that an appreciation letter could be sent to her.