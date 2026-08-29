Bombay High Court to Maharashtra: ‘Protect health of fasting tribal students‘

The government told the court that it has taken swift action and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday convened a meeting with the Minister for Tribal Development and senior representatives of the department.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiAug 29, 2026 04:51 PM IST
Bombay High CourtThe Bombay High Court remarked, "We don't want the life of even a single student to be lost."
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Hearing the plea over protests and hunger strike by tribal students in Pune for various reasons, including infrastructure and education facilities, the Bombay High Court on Saturday asked the Maharashtra Government to protect the health of protesting students by ensuring measures to provide medical assistance, hospitalisation and food under medical guidance.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing the plea over issues of tribal students seeking urgent relief. The lawyer for the petitioners cited several past instances of food poisoning in Tribal Ashram School and the death of a student in Amravati district, nearly minors falling sick in Ashram school in Shahapur region of Thane district due to food poisoning, death of three students due to snakebites in Gadchiroli district.

The lawyer informed the court about the ongoing hunger strike by several tribal students in certain areas, especially at the government tribal hostel in Manjari area of Pune district.

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Advocate General Milind Sathe and Government Pleader Neha Bhide told the court that the government has taken swift action and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting with Minister for Tribal Development and senior representatives of the department on Saturday. Sathe said the government has initiated effective measures to resolve the issue, and minutes of the meeting would be provided to the court by Monday.

“In the meanwhile, take care of those students who are fasting. If required, give them medical treatment. Let the doctors advise if they have to be given food under medical observation. We don’t want the life of even a single student to be lost,” the bench remarked.

Posting further hearing to August 31, the HC noted, “We deem it appropriate to record that the State Government will initiate appropriate steps and measures, especially in relation to the fasting students and ensure that they are given adequate and timely medical assistance, treatment, and on doctor’s advice, may be admitted in the hospital for extending medical treatment as well as administering food under medical supervision in order to ensure that their health will not suffer.”

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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