Bombay High Court to Maharashtra: ‘Protect health of fasting tribal students‘

The Bombay High Court remarked, "We don't want the life of even a single student to be lost."

Hearing the plea over protests and hunger strike by tribal students in Pune for various reasons, including infrastructure and education facilities, the Bombay High Court on Saturday asked the Maharashtra Government to protect the health of protesting students by ensuring measures to provide medical assistance, hospitalisation and food under medical guidance.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing the plea over issues of tribal students seeking urgent relief. The lawyer for the petitioners cited several past instances of food poisoning in Tribal Ashram School and the death of a student in Amravati district, nearly minors falling sick in Ashram school in Shahapur region of Thane district due to food poisoning, death of three students due to snakebites in Gadchiroli district.