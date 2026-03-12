‘Issue of grave importance’: Bombay HC seeks Centre, DGFT reply to LPG distributors’ plea over supply shortage

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), seeking their replies to a plea filed by six liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors urging adequate supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid shortages attributed to the Israel-Iran conflict.

A bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode noted that since “the issue involved in the present writ petition is of a serious nature and of grave importance”, the respondent authorities are required to file their replies before the next date of hearing on Monday, March 17.

In the meantime, the High Court said the government’s directives to prioritise supply of domestic LPG cylinders must be strictly complied with.

The HC noted, “In the meanwhile, the respondents and, more specifically, the respondent Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (private company based out of Nagpur) is directed to ensure that the storage and supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas for domestic consumption shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy of respondent Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.”

The plea, filed by six distributors and argued through advocate Shyam D Dewani, sought directions to the Central government to take immediate and effective steps to ensure strict implementation and enforcement of orders issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, among other provisions, to ensure adequate availability of LPG for domestic consumption in the country.

The plea also sought directions to authorities to ensure that LPG available within the country is “first allocated and supplied for domestic distribution, servicing export commitments during the prevailing period of supply disruption.”

The petitioners argued that no action had been taken on their representations seeking stoppage of LPG exports to increase supply to the domestic market. They further alleged that the company had failed to augment the supply of household LPG cylinders despite the Central government issuing directives to prioritise domestic distribution.

The writ petition also claimed that the present crisis has “resulted in significant disruptions in global energy supply chains, sharp increases in crude oil prices and logistical constraints affecting petroleum product availability worldwide.”

The plea further sought directions to the company concerned to temporarily refrain from continuing LPG exports to international markets, and for the government to ensure that production and supplies made available within India are first allocated for domestic distribution.