In relief to Lilavati trust, Bombay HC directs IndusInd Bank to encash Rs 65.68 crore FD, transfer it to Union Bank

In a relief to the trust that runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra (West), the Bombay High Court last week directed IndusInd Bank to encash a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 65.68 crore and transfer the amount to the trust’s account with Union Bank of India.

IndusInd Bank had insisted on an order from the joint charity commissioner for releasing the amount.

A division bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Shriram M Modak passed the order on April 16 on a writ plea filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

Senior advocate Gaurav Joshi, appearing for the trust, argued that the FD in IndusInd Bank matured in June 2024, after which the trust requested the bank to credit the amount to its Union Bank account.