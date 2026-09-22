Bombay High Court indicates ban on firecrackers on public streets during festivals

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday indicated that it will ban the burning of polluting firecrackers during festivals, including Ganeshotsav, on public roads across Maharashtra. It also said that the police and other authorities will be required to take steps to measure the decibel levels of noise pollution and take stringent action as per the law.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL raising concerns over noise pollution during festivities, due to loud music through music systems with amplifiers and air pollution through firecrackers on public streets.

“We will pass that reasoned order, but we will be directing the authorities to ban the burning of firecrackers during the festivities on public streets, roads, etc., and to take all measures to prevent air pollution being generated by the use of firecrackers,” a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale said.