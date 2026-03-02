Bombay High Court sets aside railways’ rejection of 75% blind candidate, invokes ‘reasonable accommodation’ doctrine

Any indirect discrimination that results in the exclusion of Persons with Disabilities, must be interfered with in order to uphold substantive equality, the Bombay High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: In reaffirmation of disability rights in public employment, the Bombay High Court has quashed the Indian Railways’ decision to reject a 75 per cent blind candidate for a Group D post, holding that eligibility must be assessed through the lens of “reasonable accommodation” under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

A bench of Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna directed the Railways to reconsider the candidature of one Asha Dhondiram Shinde within three weeks and to keep one post vacant in the meantime.

“We consider this to be an appropriate case, where such reasonable accommodation is required to be provided to the Petitioner in order for the Petitioner to have equal opportunity where merit is evaluated with due regard to reasonable accommodations,” said the high court on February 27.