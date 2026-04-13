‘Can’t compel IIT’ to retain them: Bombay High Court junks plea over termination of 81 guards

Finding merit in the submission by the IIT, the Bombay High Court pointed out that there is no employer-employee relationship between the IIT and the security guards. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: Guards deployed through a statutory board have no right to continue with a specific employer and cannot claim “permanent attachment” to an institution, the Bombay High Court has ruled in a dispute concerning the termination of 81 security guards at IIT Bombay.

Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna were hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak and General Kamgar Union, on behalf of its security guard members, who were terminated from service at the institution.

“The guards have no vested right in being retained with…IIT and the petitioner – union cannot compel IIT to continue the security guards/members of the..union… There can be no permanent attachment of those security guards to IIT,” the Bombay High Court said in its April 10 order.